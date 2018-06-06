Patricia “Elaine” Chambers Scott, age 50, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018. She was born on August 14, 1967. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, FH Chambers, Willie and Mary McGill, Milton and Alice Coleman; and an uncle, Alvin Coleman.

She is survived by her parents, Jackie and Linda Chambers of Chatsworth; son, Braydon Scott of Chatsworth; daughters and sons in law, Alexus Scott and Levi Ice of Chatsworth, Jessica Scott and Jason Roland of Chatsworth, Ashley and Wesley Campbell of Dalton; brothers and sister in law, Lamar Chambers of Chatsworth, Marc and Jennifer Chambers of Chatsworth; sister and brother in law, Sheila and Travis Bowen of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Ryker Brown, Raynslee Brown, Cadence Jones, Oakley Ice, Cade Campbell and Stryker Ice.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Patricia “Elaine” Chambers Scott was held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the chapel of Dalton Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Corbin and Bro. Andrew Corbin officiating. Interment was at Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends for visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.