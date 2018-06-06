Nelson R L Vineyard, age 47, of Chatsworth passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Nelson enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Vineyard, and grandparents, Henry & Jewell Vineyard and Sherman & Josie Verner.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Vineyard; son and daughter-in-law, Jason & Amber Yarbrough of Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Faleedra & Nathan Fincher, Clarinda Vineyard, and Lauren Bailey – all of Chatsworth; father, R L Vineyard of Chatsworth; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebecca & Alex Williams of Chatsworth, April & Adam Brown of Chatsworth, and Tera & Marty Morgan of Crandall; and grandchildren, Hayley and Landon Burton, Kanyon Yarbrough, and Lewis Fincher, mother and father-in-law, Peggy and Cork Long of Eton; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Michael and Michelle Long, Clint and Crystal Long; extended family also survives.

A memorial service for Mr. Vineyard was held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 3, 2018 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rick Beam officiating.

The family received friends on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.