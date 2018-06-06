Mrs. Stella Mae Burnette age 85 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at her residence.

She was a member of Home Land Baptist Church.

Mrs. Burnette was preceded in death her parents, James Walter Kendall & Fannie Crawford Kendall; husband, Hansel Burnette; sister, Leona Kendall.

Survivors include son, Preston Burnette of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Arlene & Donny Scott of Chatsworth; grandchildren, MeChelle Dalzell and Brandon Scott; great-grandchildren, Sidney & Piper Dalzell, and Hudson Scott; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Burnette were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Green officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Blairsville, GA.

The family received friends, Friday from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.