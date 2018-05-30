Martha A. (Polly) Davenport age 75 of Chatsworth passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gene Bingham.

Survivors include her spouse, Garfield (Wheeler) Davenport; daughter, Tammy Crump of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Hannah, Josh, and Samuel; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Law of Clayton, GA.

Memorial services were Sunday, May 27, 2018 at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Delmar Davenport officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home 1:00 till 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.