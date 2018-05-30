Mrs. Joyce Byrd Sellers, age 72, of Cartersville, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Cartersville Medical Center.

She was born January 20, 1946 in Quincy, Florida to the late Raymond L. Byrd and Eva Mae King Byrd.

Mrs. Sellers was best known as “Little Granny” to many folks. She was a sweet, gentle soul and one of her favorite sayings was “I love you more”. She also enjoyed camping and being outdoors.

Survivors include her children, Scott Bass (Barbara) and Tracey Bass (Amy); her grandchildren, Mitch Bass, Cody Bass and Brianna Bass/Hughes; her great-grandchildren, Bailyn and James Bass; her brother, Aubrey Ray Byrd; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family received friends from 2:00 til 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Joyce Sellers