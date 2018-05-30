Bonnie F. Abernathy, age 70 of Crandall, passed away Sunday, May 27th 2018 in Regency Park HHC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sam Abernathy; son, William Elmus Abernathy; parents, Eldridge and Blanche Conn; and grandson, Jacob Scott.

She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Tony and Kim Abernathy and Jackie Doyce Abernathy, Sr.; grandchildren, Jackie Doyce and Baili Abernathy , Joshua, Jordan, and Emmley Abernathy, Samantha Kelley, and Katie Welch.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Bonnie F. Abernathy will be 2:00 pm Thursday, May 31st 2018 from the chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Pastor Tony Abernathy officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, May 30th 2018..

