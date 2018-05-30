Mrs. Lynne Cox Holloway age 71, of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Holloway was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer & Willie Cox; brothers, Mark, Bill, and JT Cox; sisters, Marzella Cox and Jean Coffey.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Shawnda Holden of Chickamauga; daughters and son-in-law, Michele & Paul Hall of Chatsworth and Denise Barnes & Michael Hudson of Eton; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph & Beth Cox of Ellijay; sisters, Wanda Wilburn of Lawrenceville, GA, and Becki Cox Schimmel of Brentwood, TN; beloved granddaughter, Kayleigh Hall; grandsons, Bobby Barnes, Daniel Barnes, Jimmy Holden, Kirkland Holden, and Jason Hall; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Holloway were held Friday, May 25, 2018 at 12 noon from the Holly Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Cochran, Rev. Walter Hare and Rev. John Bagley officiating. Interment followed in the Holly Creek Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Murray County Relay for Life,

www.relayforlife.org/MurrayGA or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.