Mrs. Mable Haygood age 81 of Resaca, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga.

She was a member of Canaanland Baptist Church.

Mrs. Haygood was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Haygood; parents, Will and Laura Crook; sisters, Mildred McArthur and Dot Smith; brother, Odas Crook;

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa & Larry Wilson of Chatsworth, Lea Ann and Patrick Burns of Resaca; brother, Virgil Crook of Resaca; sister, Opal Scott of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Aaron Wilson and Tony Burns; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Haygood were held Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Canaanland Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Jenkins and Rev. Isaac Johns officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home in Chatsworth.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.