Mr. Earnest Daniel Thomas, age 45, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Thomas; and his brother, Mark Thomas.

He is survived by his mother, Mattie Sue Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Robin and Aaron Wilson and Margaret Tallent all of Chatsworth; and brother, William Thomas of South Pittsburg, TN. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas were held on Wednesday, May 16, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Craig officiating. Interment was at Sequatchie Valley Memorial in Kimball, TN. The family received friends from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 at the funeral Home.

