Billy Davis, of Calhoun, GA, passed away at home, following a short period of declining health from pulmonary fibrosis, at the age of 83, on May 21, 2018. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Davis; brother, Ron Davis; and nephew, Ronnie Davis.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sandra Ray Davis, his wife of 39 years. He is also survived by nieces, Regina Curtis (Chuck), and Suzanna Roberts (Shon) of Danville, VA; sister-in-law, Cathy Davis Ross of Danville, VA; sisters-in-law, Susan Fox (Jimmy), and Gloria Brown, of Calhoun; brother-in-law, Bodie Ray of Calhoun; and special friends, John and Bonnie Carruth of Rome.

Billy was a retired military veteran. He served 5 years in the Navy, and retired from the 530th AF Band at Dobbins AF Base. He played tuba in the band, and it was a highlight of his life. In 1967 – 1969, Billy was stationed aboard the USS MERAP, AF38. It was ported in Hawaii and was a refrigeration ship. While serving on the ship, the crew witnessed an atom bomb test. Billy also played in the 8th Regiment Civil War Band.

Billy, from Rome, GA, was a 1953 graduate of Gadsden High School. He graduated from Auburn University with a BS degree in Music Education. While at Auburn, he played in the Auburn Knights Jazz Band. He became a band director and loved teaching. He taught 3 years for the Department of Defense. He taught a year in Newfoundland, and 2 years in Germany, at Baumholder and Kaiserslautern. While in Germany, he hosted a TV show called the Uncle Billy Show, which was broadcast on Armed Services TV. He had two students who assisted him known as Homer and Elmer. Billy taught in Hogansville, GA for 2 years, and East Rome Junior High for 10 years. He finished his teaching career at Murray Junior High/Gladden Middle School, where he taught for 13 years before retiring in 1990. After retiring from teaching, Billy began making wire jewelry. He and his wife Sandra traveled in their motor home doing craft shows throughout the Southeast. Billy loved to entertain, and for several years performed magic shows at schools and malls. In recent years, Billy wrote short stories called “Ramblin” with Uncle Billy, which were published in the Calhoun Times. Billy loved to travel. He and his wife Sandra rode a motorcycle for many years, and traveled cross country several times. They really liked cruising, and did 55 cruises together. For the past 25 years, they enjoyed spending winters in Key West, FL, on the Navy base in their motor home. They visited all 50 states and traveled extensively in Europe.

Billy will be buried at Georgia National Cemetery, 5180 Knox Bridge Road, Canton, GA 30114, with full military honors, on Thursday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. Honorary pallbearers will be retired members of the 530th Air Force Band. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Auburn Knights Scholarship Fund, c/o Wade Johnson, 995 Richland Circle, Auburn, AL 36832, through the Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home website.

The family would like to thank Assured Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion for Billy, even for the short time they were there.

Funeral arrangements for Billy Davis are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.