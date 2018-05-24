Mrs. Lola V. Tallent age 85 of Chatsworth passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lamar Tallent and four grandsons Jerry Don Patterson, Clifford Hugh Messer, Robert Dale Elrod, Jr., and Terry Michael Hardigree.

Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Elbert Tallent; children and spouses, Dale and Leslie Elrod of Dalton, Darlene and Donnie Abernathy of Fairmont, Donnie and Pat Elrod, Debbie and Clifford Messer, Lisa and Glenn Bunch all of Cartersville, Cindy and Franklin Mulkey of Taylorsville, Dwight and Phyllis Tallent of Dalton, Michael and Milenda Tallent of Chesnut Hill, Tn and Janice Tallent of Chatsworth;a brother, Winfred Regan of Cartersville; a sister, Clara Mae Howard. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Tallent and Rev. Matthew Harris officiating. Interment followed in the Center Valley Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday after 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with Integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com