Janice (Jan) Middleton Harrison Edwards, age 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Harrison and Sonny Edwards; son, Mark Edwards; mother, Martha Middleton Ramsey; father, Harris Middleton; step-father, Charles Ramsey; sister, Nancy Ramsey; and brothers, Michael and Chuck Ramsey.

She is survived by her son and son-in-law, Blake Harrison and Bryan Ott; sisters, Teresa Ramsey Townsend and Kathy Ramsey Forrest; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jan Edwards were held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Murray County Humane Society 12097 Highway 225 North Crandall, Georgia 30711.