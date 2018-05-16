Mrs. Fannie Lou Heath, 87, of Highway 2, Crandall, passed away Sunday morning May 13, 2018, at her residence.

She was born in Emerson, GA, January 17, 1931, daughter of the late James Harrison Grooms and Bessie Ghorley Grooms. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Heath was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Heath; sons, Freddy Heath and Sonny Heath; brothers, David, Jim, Ed, and Charlie Grooms; sisters, Arbell Morris, Maggie Beach, Lillie Mae Beach, and Omagene Grooms.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Richard Beddington of Crandall, Bessie Lou Heath of Crandall, Betty and Raymond Dale of Ellijay, and Paula Tudor of Crandall; sons and daughter-in-law – Fred and Barbara Heath of Dalton and Steve Heath of Crandall, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Reverend Earl Wilkey officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingston. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday at Barton Funeral Home.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Fannie Lou Heath.