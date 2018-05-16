Mrs. Mattie Lee “Sallie” Collins age 78 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018.

Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harold Collins; daughter, Reba Darlene Collins; parents, Charlie and Thelma Manis; brothers, Jim, Charlie Owen, Winfred, and D.L. Mains.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tammy Collins, Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Lee Bagley, Chatsworth; sisters, Inez Collins and Iva “Midge” Dale Scott both of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Austin Hulett, Corey, Christopher and Calob Collins; great-grandchildren, Lillie, Grayson and Easton Collins; Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Collins will be held Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Harris and Rev. Chris Corbin officiating. Interment will follow in the Cool Spring Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.