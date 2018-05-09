Mr. Tommy Ray Payne, age 79, of Preston, died on May 6, 2018 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Mr. Payne was born March 21, 1939, in Chatsworth GA, the son of the late Cecil and Chassie Payne. He was a retired farmer who raised crops, cattle and other farm related items. Mr. Payne was the former County Extension Agent in Webster and Seminole Counties, a former City Councilman in Preston, was on the Board of Tax Assessors in Webster County, and Greenfield Academy School Board. He received his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture degree from UGA in 1963 and was on their livestock judging team and then received his Master’s Degree in Agriculture from Auburn University. He also was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, and a history buff.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Preston Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Orr, Rev. Raymond Smith, and Rev. Chris Hess officiating. Burial followed in the Preston City Cemetery. The family received friends between the hours of five and seven on Monday evening at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.

Mr. Payne is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Payne, of Preston; one daughter, Samantha Payne Willis, of Americus; two sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Lori Payne, of Weston, and Brian and Jennifer Payne, of Parrott. Also surviving are two sisters, Loraine Payne Matthews, of Chatsworth, and Ann Payne Walden, of Crandall; and five grandchildren, Olivia Payne, Trey Robinson, Sydney Payne, Mikayla Willis, and Jameson Payne.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was preceded in death by one sister, Katherine Payne Reynolds.

Pallbearers included Trey Robinson, Zack Bivins, and the deacons of Preston Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Grimsley, David Lawrence, Bud Bone, Phil Addy, Thomas Walker, and Bobby Rogers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Preston Baptist Church, 6677 Cass St, Preston Ga 31824, or The American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202

