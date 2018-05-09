James “Buddy” Stines, age 78, of Chatsworth passed away on May 3, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.

Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his first spouse, Nancy Wilcox Stines; son, Edward Stines; parents, Cledis & Nellie Holmes Stines; brothers, David, Henry, and Charles Stines; and son-in-law, Ronald Britt.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Bell Stines; sons, Calvin Stines of Chatsworth and Johnny Ray Hobbs of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Jane (Young) & John Vallow of Cleveland, TN, Rebecca & Bobby Smith of Tunnel Hill, and Aileen & Jonathan Langford of Woodstock; stepchildren and their spouses, Joshua & Rainey Long of East Ridge, TN, Eric & Nicholle Miller of Ooltewah, TN, and Danielle Long of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry & Susie Stines of Ringgold and Ricky & Tina Stines of Cohutta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Susie & Buck Sanders of Dallas, GA and Maryann & Arival Winters of Dalton; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Stines were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Austin officiating. Interment followed at Center Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.

