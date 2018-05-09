Mrs. Pauline Patterson Ridley age 84, of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Chatsworth Health Care.

She was a member of Total Praise Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ridley was preceded in death by her parents, Bert & Sally Langford Patterson; brothers, Raymond, James, and Robert Patterson; sisters, Viola Patterson, and Dorothy Silvers;

Survivors include husband of 67 years, Clarence Ridley, Jr. of Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug & Carla Ridley, Michael Ridley, and Tommy & Teresa Ridley –all of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Diane & Steve Foster of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Aaron Ridley, Tyler Ridley, Eric Foster, Seth Ridley, Chad Ridley, Cindy Ridley Turner, Casey Rhodes, and Chloe Turner; great-grandchildren, Ryker Ridley, McKayla Ridley, Skyler Ridley, Michael Peyton Ridley, Taylor Kate Ridley, and Tynlee Ridley; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Ridley will be held Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Shane Ridley officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.