Mr. James C. Ledford, age 90, of Chatsworth passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

James served in the United States Army and was a member and deacon of Holly Creek Baptist Church. He loved deep sea fishing, gardening, and building.

Mr. Ledford was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Langford Ledford; parents, Tom Ledford and Fannie Mae Mantooth Ledford; brothers, Lester Ledford and Vernon Ledford; and sisters, Retsel Wright, Cecil Hill, and Ruby McMurtry.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Joan Ross and Joyce and Roy Ellis of Chatsworth; grandchildren, James (Jamie) Parson and Maria Taylor of Crandall; great-grandchildren, Asa Taylor and Alexis Parson; brother and sister-in-law, Kermit and Pauline Ledford of Chatsworth; sisters, Thelma Harper of Dalton and Judy (Jewel) Scarbrough of Mississippi.

The family of Mr. Ledford received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. No public funeral services were held.

He was laid to rest at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.