Mr. James C. Ledford
Mr. James C. Ledford, age 90, of Chatsworth passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
James served in the United States Army and was a member and deacon of Holly Creek Baptist Church. He loved deep sea fishing, gardening, and building.
Mr. Ledford was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Langford Ledford; parents, Tom Ledford and Fannie Mae Mantooth Ledford; brothers, Lester Ledford and Vernon Ledford; and sisters, Retsel Wright, Cecil Hill, and Ruby McMurtry.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Joan Ross and Joyce and Roy Ellis of Chatsworth; grandchildren, James (Jamie) Parson and Maria Taylor of Crandall; great-grandchildren, Asa Taylor and Alexis Parson; brother and sister-in-law, Kermit and Pauline Ledford of Chatsworth; sisters, Thelma Harper of Dalton and Judy (Jewel) Scarbrough of Mississippi.
The family of Mr. Ledford received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. No public funeral services were held.
He was laid to rest at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.