Mrs. Ruth Mae Williams age 95 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Chatsworth Health Care Center.

Mrs. Williams was a member of Free Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing and writing songs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loise Williams; parents, James M. Deal and Florence Chastain Deal; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bertie & Harvey Roe, Efferine & Albert Carlock, Mary & Manson Whaley, Frances & J.W. Headrick; brother and sister-in-law, Abe & Ethel Deal.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Williams will be held Wednesday March 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Free Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Vann Smith and Deacon Jerry Ridley officiating. Interment will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Tuesday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.