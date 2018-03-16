Mrs. Donna Lynn Watkins age 47 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Watkins; niece Samantha Hetrick.

Survivors include husband, Darrell Fann, Cartersville; sons and daughter-in-law, Kyle & Danielle Hicks, Chatsworth, and Cameron Fann, Cartersville; daughter and son-in-law, Kaley & Barry Nelson, Chatsworth; mother, Martha Watkins, Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy & Beth Watkins, and Terry & Joanna Watkins all of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Gilbert Hetrick, Chatsworth; grandchildren, Eli Fountain, Asher Hicks, Spencer Hicks, Kyle Hicks, Jr., Aden Hicks, and Levi Hicks; Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family received friends at Watkins Funeral Home in Douglasville, GA Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.