Mrs. Donna Lynn Watkins
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Donna Lynn Watkins age 47 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Watkins; niece Samantha Hetrick.
Survivors include husband, Darrell Fann, Cartersville; sons and daughter-in-law, Kyle & Danielle Hicks, Chatsworth, and Cameron Fann, Cartersville; daughter and son-in-law, Kaley & Barry Nelson, Chatsworth; mother, Martha Watkins, Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy & Beth Watkins, and Terry & Joanna Watkins all of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Gilbert Hetrick, Chatsworth; grandchildren, Eli Fountain, Asher Hicks, Spencer Hicks, Kyle Hicks, Jr., Aden Hicks, and Levi Hicks; Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family received friends at Watkins Funeral Home in Douglasville, GA Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.