Mr. Kendall Dewayne Summey, age 54, of Chatsworth, passed away on March 9, 2018, in the Gordon County Hospital.

Mr. Summey is preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Foster Summey.

He is survived by his daughter, Bevin Summey; mother of his child, Pamela Pippin both of Dalton; sisters and brothers in law, Patricia and Alvin Sutton of Chatsworth, Cheryl and Darrin Braswell of Ellijay; brother and sister in law, Darrell and Barbara Summey of Dalton; father, Paul Summey of Chatsworth; nieces and nephews, Kay and Donnie Blankenship of Dalton, Ashley & Michael Callan of Chatsworth, D. J. Summey of Dalton, Daniel Suton of Chatsworth; special friend, Ray Osborne of Chatsworth, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Summey were held on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Edwin Puckett and Rev. Jerry Davis officiating. Interment was in United Memorial Garden. The family received friends on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com