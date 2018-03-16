Mr. Arnold "Slick" L. Cloer, age 81, of Chatsworth, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Howell and son, Terry Cloer; parents, Starlin and Stella Cloer; siblings, Claudell Johnston, J. V. Cloer, Arthur Cloer, Jessie Adams and Edna Lynch.

He is survived by children & spouses, Tim and Becky Cloer of Dalton, Ronnie Cloer of Dalton, Angie Sisson of Chatsworth, Pam Allen of Chatsworth, Stephanie & Scott Ledford of Chatsworth; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Cloer were held on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Ed. Kilgore officiating. Interment followed in Murray Memorial Garden. The family received friends from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the funeral home.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com.