Mr. Christopher Daniel Brown, of Chatsworth, passed away on March 4, 2018.

Mr. Brown was a Test Engineer at Georgia Power since 1999.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Larry Doyle & Patricia Ann Brown; father, Richard Vernon Dover, Sr.; brother, Richard (Richie) Vernon Dover, Jr.; father in law, Michael Allen Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Misty Taylor Brown; children, Jordan David, Taylor Danielle and fiance Jesse Olds, Christopher Bailey, Cameron Tyler; mother, Phyllis Marlene Dover and Johnny Jeffers of Chatsworth; mother in law, Cheryl Jean Taylor Gosnell of LaFollete, TN; brother & sister in law, Richard (Bubba) Erin and Sherry Dover of Chatsworth; sister, Angelia Carroll of Cleveland, TN.; brother in law, Michael "Mikey" Taylor of Texas. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Brown were held Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Whitley officiating. The family received friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

