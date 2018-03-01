Mrs. Brenda Sue Wright
Mrs. Brenda Sue Wright, 66 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rosell (Deaton) Prock; son, Mitchell Edward Wright.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rosell and William Brock of Chatsworth; brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis and Barbara Prock of Dalton, Virgil Prock of Chatsworth, Gerald Prock of Dalton, Ronnie Prock of Chatsworth, Don Prock of Calhoun; sisters and brother-in-law, Margie Couch of Rainsville, AL, Judy and David Morrison of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Courtney Lynn Bauer, Kaleb Brock, Cody Brock, Alex Brock, Aleasha Cannon, Austin Brock, and Josh Owenby; great- grandchildren, Aubry, O’Ryan, David, Madeline, Jackson and Zayden; extended family also survives.
Cremation services were provided to honor her final request. No services are planned at this time.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Brenda Sue Wright.