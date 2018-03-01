Mrs. Brenda Sue Wright, 66 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rosell (Deaton) Prock; son, Mitchell Edward Wright.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rosell and William Brock of Chatsworth; brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis and Barbara Prock of Dalton, Virgil Prock of Chatsworth, Gerald Prock of Dalton, Ronnie Prock of Chatsworth, Don Prock of Calhoun; sisters and brother-in-law, Margie Couch of Rainsville, AL, Judy and David Morrison of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Courtney Lynn Bauer, Kaleb Brock, Cody Brock, Alex Brock, Aleasha Cannon, Austin Brock, and Josh Owenby; great- grandchildren, Aubry, O’Ryan, David, Madeline, Jackson and Zayden; extended family also survives.

Cremation services were provided to honor her final request. No services are planned at this time.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Brenda Sue Wright.