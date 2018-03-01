Mr. William Mitchell Bagley, age 78, of Chatsworth, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was retired from Whitfield County School System. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Chance Bagley, parents, Charlie V. Bagley and Alice Elizabeth Dugger Bagley, son, Dannon D. Bagley, four sisters, and four brothers.

He is survived by his two sons, David D. (Cindy) Bagley, Darrell D. (Lisa) Bagley of Chatsworth, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Anna Lokey Bagley; six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Charlie Bagley; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel with Minister David Peeler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of William Mitchell Bagley at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.