Mrs. Wilma Jean Swanson age 88 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at her residence.

She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Swanson was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Ward and Ruby Jo Daniel Ward; husband Charles “Swaney” Swanson; brother, Ross Ward; sisters, Donna Williams, Barbara Quinn and Margie Ward; grandson, Sonny Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Swanson.

Survivors include, sons and daughters-in-law, Tim Swanson, Dalton, Mike and Teresa Burch, Dalton and Ronald and Francis Burch, Cohutta; daughters and sons-in-law, Glinda and Lee Roach, Dalton, Debbie and Chuck Watson, Lafayette, Brenda and Mitchell Sanford, Chatsworth, Becky and Anthony Baggett, Chatsworth and Cindy Ridley, Arizona; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Elizabeth Ward, Cohutta; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, J.E. Swanson, Chatsworth and Larry and Betty Swanson, Chatsworth. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews also survive.

Special thanks to the caregivers Tam Little, Renae Jordan and Amedisys Hospice nurses.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Swanson were held Sunday February 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Melvin Cline and Rev. Gary Lewis officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.