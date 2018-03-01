Mary Joyce Jones Hopper, 81, of Calhoun, GA, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018. She was born in Gilmer County, GA on March 21, 1936, daughter of the late William Prince and Myrtle Mae Roe Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Buddy Grant; her second husband, Donald Hopper; and a grandchild, Brandi Cheree Balliew.

Joyce was always full of life, and everyone’s favorite person to have around. She was beloved by all who knew her. Joyce was the epitome of a strong, independent, and fierce woman. Fighting from an early age after a health crisis of Diphtheria, she continued that fighting spirit up until her final day on Earth.

Joyce was involved in various professions throughout her 81 years, including ice cream scooper, waitress, the 1st female commissioner of Gordon County, the 1st female mayor of Ranger, GA, in Gordon County; Dental Hygienist, secretary at Calhoun Plastics, part-owner and operator of Quality Mat, and a treasured paraprofessional at Red Bud Elementary School, up until her retirement in 2006. She absolutely loved to travel, dance, sing, and worship the Lord. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, but had been attending South Calhoun Baptist Church. Joyce will continue to live on in the memories and hearts of all who knew her.

She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Tina Grant of Fairmount, GA; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Randy Balliew of Calhoun; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil and Peggy Jones of Chatsworth, GA, and Lamar and Connie Jones of Caledonia, Mississippi; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlotte and Tommy Long of Fayetteville, GA, and Kathy and Jerry Stafford of Lula, GA; her grandchildren, Heather Balliew, Hilary Balliew, Dakota and Aspen Grant, and Montana Grant; and her great-grandchildren, Wesley and Tinsley Grant. Nieces, nephews, and a host of friends also survive.

Services to honor the life of Mary Joyce Jones Hopper were held Friday, February 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., from South Calhoun Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Bowman and Rev. Billy Willis officiating. Entombment followed in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Chad Long, Mike Johnson, Brandon McBee, Ricky Roe, Ronald Balliew, and Mark Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Parker, Derek Holbrook, Bobby Dodd, Wayne Brown, the Orvin Clark Sunday School Class, and faculty and staff of Red Bud Elementary School who worked with Joyce from 1996 until 2006.

The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, February 22, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Special thanks to her Guardian Angels here on Earth, Edna Young, Christy White, and Brenda Moore.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com.