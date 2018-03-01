Harold “Poke” Harris, age 91 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 in Chatsworth Health Care Center.

Harold was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church and a Past Master of Chatsworth Masonic Lodge #664. He was well known in the community and was former owner of Harris Farm Supply.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Harris; parents, Milton Anthony and Alma Harris; and great-grandson, Joel Bluford Horton III.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ann and Robert Mize and Linda and Kent Dotson; grandchildren, Derek and Cynthia Bartley, Ashley and Chris Horton, Katie Dotson, and Kelsey and Tate Lyles; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Jace Bartley and Ruby Horton.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Harold Harris were 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 2018 from the Chapel Of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Dr. Danny Cochran officiating. Burial was in Holly Creek Cemetery.

The family received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018.

