Mrs. Ramona Jane Ganoe, 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at her residence.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; she enjoyed flowers, grandkids, great-grandkids, short trips, and the beach.

Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Ganoe; son, William F. Ganoe II.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Roger Bell of Chatsworth, Tina and Martin Morales of Chatsworth; brother, Woodward “Woody” Diven of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Alyssa, Austin, Alexandra, Courtney, and Courtland; great-grandchildren, Ryley, Kinley, Autumn, Bayleigh, William, Parker, Gracelynn, Braxton, Courtland II, and Karven; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Ramona Jane Ganoe will be held Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Bro. David White officiating. Interment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Ramona Jane Ganoe.