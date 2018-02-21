Mr. Leon Greeson, age 83, of Chatsworth, departed this life on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen (Bishop) Greeson; parents, Cecil Greeson and Odetta (Cox) Ogles; brother, Calvin Greeson, and his special Aunt, Dette Moore.

Leon is survived by his loving children, Ronnie and Brenda Greeson, Randy and Joan Greeson, Charlotte and Clint Jones, Rusty and Carol Greeson, Rhonda and Troy Curtis, And Tammy and Mark Seay, all of Chatsworth; sister in law, Jean Greeson of Chatsworth; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces; nephews, and many special friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Seay officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

