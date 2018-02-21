Mr. Gladstone “Glad” Parham, 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at Murray Medical Center.

Gladstone was a member of The Gathering Place; He enjoyed wood working and church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda L. Parham; brothers, Richard Parham, Olen Parham; sisters, Ruby Parham Morgan, Maydell Parham Mooneyham.

Survivors include his loving wife of 3 years, Eva Joyce Parham of Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, David and Georgina Parham of Eton; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Parham and Carl Brown of Lanett, AL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Winford and Janie Parham of Ft. Oglethorpe, Obie Parham of Ider, AL, Wayne and Anita Parham of Admore, TN; sisters and brother-in-law, Ethel Eargle of Henager, AL, Margie Evans of Flatrock, AL, Linda and Ed Cox of Henager, Al; grandchildren, Daniel E. Askew, Rodney A. Askew Jr., Alisha G. Brown, Ashley R. Parham, and Anna E. Parham; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Gladstone “Glad” Parham were held Monday, February 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Miller and Rev. Johnny Taylor officiating. Interment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Gladstone “Glad” Parham.