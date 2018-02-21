Mr. Hugh J. Fox, age 85, of Chatsworth, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Fox was proceeded in death by his wife, Grethel Ridley Fox; parents, John and Mae Johnson Fox; brother, Clifford "Tip" Fox; and sisters, Pauline Fox Burger and Annie Fox Chastain.

He is survived by his son, Tony Fox and Regina Harrison; sister, Fannie Fox Chastain; sister-in-law, Lucille Thompson Fox; nieces and nephews, Janell Burger Chapman and Bernice Burger Elrod, Allen Chastain and Stacey Cochran. Other relatives also survive.

Mr. Fox enjoyed being outdoors, especially gardening. After retirement he spent many happy days making friends at the Murray County Senior Center.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.with Rev. Tommy Ridley and Rev. Bill Walker officiating. Interment will be in New Hope-Kilgore Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted , but Hugh would have appreciated donations made in his memory to the Murray County Senior Center.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www:shawnchapmanfh.com