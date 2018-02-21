Mrs. Lorene Dunn, 82 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Vallie Pullen; son, Edward Lamar Dunn; granddaughter, Sherri Leach; son-in-law, Ervin Starcher; brothers, Eugene Pullen, Floyd Pullen, and Thomas Pullen; sister, Magdalene Cook; sister-in-law, Hazel Pullen; brothers-in-law, Ralph Stafford, and Barney Gallman.

Survivors include her sons and Daughter-in-law, Jerry Dunn of Chatsworth, Roger and Barbara Dunn of Dalton; daughter, Brenda Starcher of Crandall; daughter-in-law, Michelle Dunn; brothers and sister-in-laws, Howard Pullen of Chatsworth, James and Debbie Pullen of Crandall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rachel Stafford of Cohutta, Lucy and Robert Mantooth of Crandall, Mary Lou Gallman of Chatsworth, Minnie Ruth and Billy Ballew of Chatsworth, Ann and Jerry Flood of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Bessie Pullen of Dalton; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 7 great great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Lorene Dunn were held Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Ballew and Rev. Tony Burns officiating. Interment followed in Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lorene Dunn.