Wesley L. Dotson, age 77 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Dotson; daughters, Abby Dunn, Angie Cockburn and special friend Tommy Maine, and Anna Dotson; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Mandy Dotson; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Dotson; grandchildren, Chuck and Hope Dunn, Heath Dunn, and Hanna Dunn, Jeremy Hawkins and Lindsay Watts, Tanner Cockburn, Jacob Dotson, Kyle, Bryce, and Avery Dotson; and numerous special great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Wesley Dotson were held 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Jeff Johnson officiating. Burial was in Faith Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth was in charge of the funeral arrangements.