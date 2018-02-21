Wesley L. Dotson
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Wesley L. Dotson, age 77 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Dotson; daughters, Abby Dunn, Angie Cockburn and special friend Tommy Maine, and Anna Dotson; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Mandy Dotson; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Dotson; grandchildren, Chuck and Hope Dunn, Heath Dunn, and Hanna Dunn, Jeremy Hawkins and Lindsay Watts, Tanner Cockburn, Jacob Dotson, Kyle, Bryce, and Avery Dotson; and numerous special great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Wesley Dotson were held 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Jeff Johnson officiating. Burial was in Faith Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth was in charge of the funeral arrangements.