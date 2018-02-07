



Mrs. Delores Mary Hulett, age 91, of Crandall, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Quinton Memorial Health & Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Hulett was a member of the Boanerges Baptist Church. She loved God, her church, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family, because her family was everything to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Floyd L. Hulett; son, James Hulett, parents, Arville W. Baxter and Stella Fouts Baxter; brothers, Paul and Kenneth Baxter; sisters, Edna Earle Beavers and Naomi Baxter.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Harold & Lynn Hulett, Randy & Vickie Hulett, Mickey Hulett and Jerry Hulett, all of Crandall; grandchildren and spouses, Randy & Andrea Hulett, Matt & Tiffany Hulett, Mark & Brittany Hulett, all of Crandall, Marshall & Chasidy Hulett of Chatsworth, Mitchell Hulett of Chatsworth, Michael Hulett of Chatsworth, Darrell Hulett of Dawnville, Joy & Eddie Brewester of Chatsworth, and Angie & Paul Flood of Rocky Face; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosine and Jack Dalton of Crandall, and Marie and Bobby Faith of Dalton; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hulett will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. David Disney and Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.