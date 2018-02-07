



Thomas Edward (Tom) Campbell, age 72 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 at his home.

Tom was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Calhoun, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Campbell; daughter, Laurie Fryman; brothers, Robert and Horace Campbell.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Taylor Little, Nikki Little, and Paige Cucci; brothers and sister-in-law, George Lewis and Debbie Campbell and James Campbell; sisters, Vernie Peters and Emma Sue Miller; step-son, Mike Brock; great-grandchild, Violet Cucci; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Tom Campbell were 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Lewis Campbell officiating. Burial was in New Hope-Kilgore Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Tom Campbell to: Bethel Baptist Church 101 East May Street Calhoun, Georgia 30701.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com