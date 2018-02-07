



Mrs. Faustina “Tena” Chadwick Akins age 87 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Akins was a member of Spring Place Baptist Church.

Mrs. Akins was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Ora Ingle Chadwick; spouse, John Harlan Akins; infant daughter, Donna Gail Akins; grandson-in-law, Jeremy Stephens; sisters, Dean Goodwin and Shirley McDaniel.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Randy & Carla Akins of Chatsworth; daughter, Marcia L. Fowler of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Betty McGinnis of Roswell; brother-in-law, Duain Goodwin of Ellijay, GA; grandchildren, Jessica & John Nix, Jennifer L. Stephens, Sarah & Carlos Alarcón, Jared & Cynthia Fowler, Rebekah Akins, Jonathan & Rebecca Akins and Neill Hardin; great-grandchildren, Courtney & Ashley Nix, Logan, Annabelle, & Laney Fowler, and Martín Alarcón; special caregiver, Carol Mooney; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Akins were held Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Batchelor and Rev. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment followed in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association

P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or The Gideons International P.O. Box 44 Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.