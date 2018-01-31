

Ms. Danielle Nicole Walker, age 32, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Atlanta Medical Center.

Survivors include parents, Cathy and Travis Cochran of Chatsworth; fiancé Matthew Patire of Atlanta; sisters, Jessica Filler of Virginia Beach, VA, Keshia Blair of Chatsworth, Kristy Millsaps of Chatsworth and Jennifer Young of Los Angeles, CA; grandparents, Violine Childers and Debbie Watson; Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A memorial reception will be held Thursday February 1, 2018 from 4:30 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to the Life Link Foundation, Atlanta Office 2875 Northwoods Parkway Norcross, Georgia 30071 or LifeLine Animal Project, DeKalb County Animal Services, 845 Camp Rd, Decatur, GA 30032.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.