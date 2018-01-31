

Mr. Johnny Edward Keener, age 81, of Chatsworth, passed away at his residence Saturday, January 27, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Beatrice Cogburn Keener, and a brother, Frank Keener.

Survivors include three sons, Jerry, Jimmy and Micheal Keener all of Chatsworth; one brother, Leonard Keener; two sisters, Nancy Stafford and Evelyn Mann all of Chatsworth; four grandchildren; 4 great grand children; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com