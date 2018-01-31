MR. JOHNNY EDWARD KEENER
Mr. Johnny Edward Keener, age 81, of Chatsworth, passed away at his residence Saturday, January 27, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Beatrice Cogburn Keener, and a brother, Frank Keener.
Survivors include three sons, Jerry, Jimmy and Micheal Keener all of Chatsworth; one brother, Leonard Keener; two sisters, Nancy Stafford and Evelyn Mann all of Chatsworth; four grandchildren; 4 great grand children; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.