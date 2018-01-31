

Mrs. Tammy Lynn (Inman) Miolen, age 46, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018. She is survived by her husband Charles Miolen of Chatsworth, GA; children, Nicholas Inman of Lafollette, TN, Karey Burton of Chickamauga, GA; stepchildren, Jared and Elizabeth Miolen of Chatsworth,GA; mother, Bertie Inman of Chatsworth, GA; granddaughter, Raelynn Brodie of Chickamauga, GA.

She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Smith of Dalton, GA. Tammy leaves behind a loving extended family and dear friends.

As a lifelong member of Church of God Union Assembly, Tammy was currently attending services in Chatsworth, GA. She had previous employment in the carpet industry, but her last years were spent as a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and being "Meme" to her granddaughter. She enjoyed genealogy, gardening, sewing, quilting, and fishing.

Pallbearers for the services were Paul White, Phillip Porter, Jake Hughes, Jeff Wilson, Herbie Singleton, and Herbie Pratt.

Services for Mrs. Miolen were held Monday, January 29, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of God Union Assembly in Chatsworth, GA. The family received friends starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Jason Bell, Lamar Bond, and Pratt Hughes officiated.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. shawnchapmanfh.com