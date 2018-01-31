



Bill F. Walker, age 76, of Chatsworth, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Chatsworth Health Care.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Marie Winkler Walker, and brothers, Frank and Raymond Walker.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Donna Furland of Chattanooga and Stacy and Harvey Marshall of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mack and Diane Walker of Chatsworth and Doug and Lena Walker of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Steven and Sheena Marshall and Eli Furland; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends at Peeples Funeral Home on Friday, January 26, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Cremation followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to your charity of choice.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.