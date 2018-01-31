



Julian Dale Thurman, age 65, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018, in Stockbridge, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Marie Thurman; sisters, Betty and Mae Thurman.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and David Waits; brothers, Will Thurman, Jr. and Ron Thurman; and step-daughter, Tammy Scuderi.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Julian Thurman were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018, from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Randy Postelle and Rev. Travis Martin officiating. Burial was in Center Valley Cemetery. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2018.

