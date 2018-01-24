Mrs. Cynthia Stone Hall, age 63, of Chatsworth, passed away in Gordon County Hospital on Friday, January 19, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Parson & Vilena Stone, brothers: Doug Stone and Parson Stone, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years: Kendall Hall of Chatsworth, children and spouses: Douglas Clayton & Celia Hall of Dalton, Elena Danielle Hall of Chatsworth, grandchildren: Kipton Hall and Harper Hall of Dalton, sisters and brothers in law: Scarlett Milton of Dalton, Vickie & Charles Jones of Tunnel Hill, Kaleen & Curtis Belcher of Dalton, Judy Tye of Chatsworth, brothers and sister in law: George & Laurie Stone of Dalton, David Stone of Dalton sister in law: Sue Stone of Chatsworth and several beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews .

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 24, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.