Mrs. Cynthia Stone Hall
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Cynthia Stone Hall, age 63, of Chatsworth, passed away in Gordon County Hospital on Friday, January 19, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Parson & Vilena Stone, brothers: Doug Stone and Parson Stone, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years: Kendall Hall of Chatsworth, children and spouses: Douglas Clayton & Celia Hall of Dalton, Elena Danielle Hall of Chatsworth, grandchildren: Kipton Hall and Harper Hall of Dalton, sisters and brothers in law: Scarlett Milton of Dalton, Vickie & Charles Jones of Tunnel Hill, Kaleen & Curtis Belcher of Dalton, Judy Tye of Chatsworth, brothers and sister in law: George & Laurie Stone of Dalton, David Stone of Dalton sister in law: Sue Stone of Chatsworth and several beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews .
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 24, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com