



Lum Willis, age 93 of Chatsworth passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Nan Willis; brother, John Willis; and sisters, Stella Sisson, Lizzie Kinsey, May Craig, and Annie Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Willis; and sons and daughter-in-law, Charles and Fe Mathet Willis; nieces and nephews;

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lum Willis were 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 from Lakeview Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Harris and Rev. Donnie Flood officiating. Burial was in Eton Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 21, 2018.