



Mr. Robert Garry Livengood passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Theodore Livengood; mother, Betty Fern Quinton.

Mr. Livengood left behind four children, Natalie Cronan, Zachary, Justin, and Seth Livengood; eight grandchildren, Courtney Kisselburg, Paige Sweetman, Trey Ledford, Jace Livengood, Haley Livengood, Avery Bush Asheya Livengood and Axel Livengood; three great grandchildren, Brailey Kisselburg, Elizabeth Sweetman, and Maddie Sweetman; one sister, Sharon Patterson; three brothers, Larry Livengood Keith Quinton, and Tracy Quinton. Daughter in laws, Jessica Livengood and Amber Livengood; two best friends, Randy Brock and Peggy Livengood Johnson.

Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Patterson officiating. Internment followed at the Jesus Church Cemetery on Big Creek Rd. in Ellijay. The family received friends at the funeral home after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Arrangements made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and monuments.