



Mary Ruth Johnston, age 55, of Tennga passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Dilbeck; mother, Josie Cobb; grandpa, Sam Lyles; grandma, Lizzie Lyles; and uncles, DC Lyles and Bob Dilbeck.

Survivors include her companion, Greg Headrick of Tennga; sons, Ronnie Shepherd (Julie) of Crandall, D.J. Cobb of Crandall, Adam Johnston-Watson (Steven Watson-Johnston) of Forsyth, MO, and Anthony and William Childers of Crandall; brother, Donny Dilbeck (Becky) of Chatsworth; sisters, Sue Lewis (Jimmy Green) of Old Fort, TN and Margaret Bond (Scott Daffinson) of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Taylor and Braxton Price, Phoenix Childers, Mason Long, and Josie Arnold; and extended family members.

A memorial reception was held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Peeples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, 200 Central Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.