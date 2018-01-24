Lucille Faw Newton
Lucille Faw Newton, age 92 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 in Erlanger Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Faw; and parents, Joe and Eunice Jones; son-in-law, Larry Baggett; brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Newton; son and daughter-in-law, Sammy and Rhonda Faw; daughter, Gail Baggett; step-son Paul Newton; step-daughters, Pat Wilson and Judy Beck; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Floyd and Thelma Jones; and sister, Christine Wells.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lucille Newton were held 2:00 pm Friday, January 19 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. David Eaton officiating. Burial was in Holly Creek Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, January 18, 2018.
