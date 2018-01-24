



Mrs. Janice Ann Long, age 65, of Crandall passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at her residence.

Janice loved spending time with her family and singing praises to God. She was a member of Samples Memorial Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Monroe Steelmon, and mother, Betty Steelmon.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years , Charles Willard Long; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Willard, II (Pee-wee) & Tina Marie Long of Crandall; daughter and son-in-law, Janie Leann & John Patterson of Crandall; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddy & Carolyn Steelmon and Roger & Karen Steelmon – all of Crandall; sisters, Linda Weaver of Dalton and Doris Stafford of South Pittsburg, TN; grandchildren, Kendra Long, Kayla Reagan, Kayce Long, Caden Long, Avery Bowman, and Eilon Patterson; great-grandchildren, Porter Reagan and Brenner Turner; several extended family members; and special church family and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Long were held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Timms and Rev. Mark Cameron officiating. Interment followed at Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:30 until 9:00 pm. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.