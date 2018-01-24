



Mr. James W. (Dub) Harkins, 76 of Crandall, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Langdale Hospice House .

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy and Ola Harkins brothers and sister-in-law, Milburn and Myrtle Bryan, Bob Harkins, Wendell Harkins, and Gary Harkins; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Jackson Davis.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Pearl Headrick Harkins of Crandall; daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and Joe Dortch of Ringgold, Gayle and Mark Waycaster of Calhoun, Tammy and Joe Lancaster of Brigantine, NJ, Edward and Renata Dunn of Chatsworth; brother and sisters-in-law, Ed and Donna Harkins of Resaca, Hazel Harkins of Chatsworth; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. James W.(Dub) Harkins were held Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Billy Willis officiating.

The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Langdale Hospice House at 2263 Pineview Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James W. Harkins.