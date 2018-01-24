Mrs. Odell Moore Evans
Mrs. Odell Moore Evans, 90, of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Parkside Skilled Nursing Facility in Ellijay, GA.
Mrs. Evans was a member of the Woodhaven Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting, was an avid gardener and loved her dogs and cockatiel birds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sue Evans; parents, Clarence and Paulene Moore; brothers and sisters, Bill Moore, Fred Moore, Clarence Moore, Jr, Larry Moore, and Annie Ruth Taylor.
Survivors include sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Masters, Ellijay, GA and Betty Jean and Ernest Gibbs, Blue Ridge, GA; grandchildren and spouses, Lisa Evans, Chatsworth, Celeste and Tim Timms, Crandall, Carla and Mike Maret, Dalton; great-grandchildren, Eli and Lily Timms, Shipley and Thea Maret; nieces; nephews.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Evans were held Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Darrell Hill and Kevin Tackett officiating. Interment followed in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.
The family received friends Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.